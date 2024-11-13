Watch CBS News
Florida woman hits million-dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By John MacLauchlan

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida woman won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Gail Riola chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Riola bought her winning ticket RaceTrac store in North Port, which is in Sarasota County. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, 500X THE CASH features more than $1.66 billion in cash prizes, including a top prize of $25 million - the largest ever offered in a Florida scratch-off game. The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1 in 4.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.5 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $47 billion to enhance education and sent more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

