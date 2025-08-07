Florida woman accused of leaving child, animals home alone while in Las Vegas, authorities say

A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday in Palatka, Florida, on charges of child neglect and animal cruelty, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office told CBS News affiliate ActionNewsJax.com.

Investigators said Jessica Copeland left a child alone for two weeks, along with several emaciated animals living in poor conditions, while she vacationed in Las Vegas.

Deputies told ActionNewsJax.com the case began as an animal neglect investigation, but upon entering Copeland's home, they found the residence in disarray, with feces and urine throughout.

Authorities told the TV station the child had been left without proper care during the entire time Copeland was away.