More than 130 wildfires burn across Florida as drought fuels one of the worst fire seasons in decades

Firefighters across Florida are battling more than 130 wildfires that have scorched about 39 square miles, as officials warn the state is experiencing one of its worst fire seasons in decades driven by prolonged drought and dangerous weather conditions.

Most of the fires are concentrated in northern Florida, where dry vegetation and gusty winds have allowed flames to spread quickly. The National Weather Service said a combination of low humidity and breezy conditions is keeping the fire danger elevated, with risks expected to continue through the end of the week.

"Florida has got one of the worst fire seasons in maybe the last 30 or 40 years, or it's turning out to be that way," Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said. "We've been in drought for 18 months now all across the state."

The ongoing drought has left forests and brush extremely dry, creating ideal conditions for fires to ignite and intensify. Forestry officials say even swampy areas, which are typically more resistant to fire, have become highly flammable due to the lack of rainfall.

Smoke from the fires has spread beyond Florida's borders, with haze drifting into nearby areas including Jacksonville. Air quality has deteriorated in some regions, raising health concerns, particularly for sensitive groups.

Federal assistance is already being deployed. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved grants to support firefighting efforts in both Florida and neighboring states as crews work to contain the growing number of blazes.

Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious, avoid outdoor burning and follow any local advisories as firefighters continue working to control the fires amid persistently dry conditions.