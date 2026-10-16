Florida's Turnpike shut down due to major gas leak in Hollywood, officials say

A major gas leak in Hollywood has forced officials to shut down the Florida's Turnpike and evacuate the immediate area late Friday morning, according to officials.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, units responded to the area of North 62nd Avenue and Arthur Street for a reported gas leak.

When crews arrived, they said that they found a main gas line running the length of the Florida's Turnpike had been struck by an excavator, resulting in a major gas leak.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida's Turnpike has been shut down in both directions between Griffin Road and Sunrise Boulevard.

Northbound traffic is being shut down at Hollywood Boulevard. Southbound traffic is being shut down at Griffin Road.

All traffic is being diverted off Hollywood Boulevard or Griffin Road, FHP said.

Drivers are being urged to seek an alternate route.

Officials also said people living and working in the immediate area were told to evacuate.

No other details were available.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information and will update this story as soon as new details are available.