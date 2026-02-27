Motorist killed after police pursuit on Florida Turnpike in Broward leads to crash

An investigation is underway in Broward County after a police pursuit on the Florida Turnpike led to a crash and the death of an innocent motorist.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies assisted Coconut Creek police with an investigation into a stolen vehicle out of Fort Lauderdale just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said that their involvement in the incident began in the area of Sample Road and the Florida Turnpike.

At some point during the investigation, the sheriff's office said the driver of the stolen vehicle, who has only been identified as a female, hit a marked Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle, as well as a Coconut Creek police vehicle.

At that point, the sheriff's office said that a pursuit was initiated for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The driver then entered the Florida Turnpike southbound, and the Florida Highway Patrol also began to investigate.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that a collision took place as the vehicles headed south, and that resulted in the death of a motorist near Sunrise Boulevard near Plantation.

The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were closed for hours during the investigation but have since reopened.

The sheriff's office said that the deputy and Coconut Creek police officer who were hit by the stolen vehicle were taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was also taken to a hospital. Investigators have not yet released her identity, and specific criminal charges related to the incident are still being investigated.

Motorist's death during pursuit now second in two weeks

This is the second time in less than two weeks that an innocent driver was killed after being hit by a vehicle during a pursuit.

Last week, a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was pursuing a vehicle near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport when it became involved in a violent crash.

That crash also led to the death of an innocent motorist.

The suspect in that pursuit was also arrested.