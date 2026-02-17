Violent crash involving Broward Sheriff's Office cruiser reported in Fort Lauderdale

A violent crash involving a Broward Sheriff's Office cruiser was reported in Fort Lauderdale overnight.

Video from the scene showed two tow trucks in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and Prospect Road near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

One of the tow trucks was seen carrying a pickup truck while the other tow truck was seen with the Broward Sheriff's Office cruiser.

Witnesses told CBS News Miami that the crash may have occurred during a high-speed chase through the intersection.

The witnesses described hearing a loud crash and seeing the cruiser hitting the pickup truck while it was in pursuit of another vehicle.

A few miles to the east of that scene, another crash was reported. Witnesses said they believe it was the car involved in the chase with the Broward Sheriff's Office cruiser.

"Basically, I was doing my work as a cashier helping out a customer. And he told me to look over to my right and look out the window," witness Jared Fisher told CBS News Miami. "And we saw that there was a high-speed chase happening."

Fisher said he saw a car drive through the intersection at a high rate of speed.

"Then the cop that was chasing him came by and collided with a car that was incoming onto the left side of the road," he said.

Fisher said that when the collision occurred, he heard a loud noise.

"Everyone stopped and about 30 cops came to the scene," he said.

The area where the crash occurred has been blocked off for the investigation, and it's unknown when the area will reopen.

It's unknown if any injuries were reported.