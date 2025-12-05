Fatal crash on Florida Turnpike southbound at I-595 in Broward County impacting Friday morning commute

A fatal crash reported southbound on the Florida Turnpike at Interstate 595 in Broward County is having a major impact on the Friday morning commute.

The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. south of mile marker 54 in Davie, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic behind the crash is at a near standstill as Florida Highway Patrol and Road Rangers block several lanes of the Florida Turnpike.

State Road 7 or University Drive can be used to get around the crash, and motorists can get back on the Florida Turnpike at Griffin Road.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.