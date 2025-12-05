Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash on Florida Turnpike southbound at I-595 in Broward County impacting Friday morning commute

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

A fatal crash reported southbound on the Florida Turnpike at Interstate 595 in Broward County is having a major impact on the Friday morning commute.

The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. south of mile marker 54 in Davie, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic behind the crash is at a near standstill as Florida Highway Patrol and Road Rangers block several lanes of the Florida Turnpike.

State Road 7 or University Drive can be used to get around the crash, and motorists can get back on the Florida Turnpike at Griffin Road.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue