Florida sues FEMA over alleged discrimination against Trump-supporting hurricane victims

MIAMI - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a lawsuit against officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), accusing them of discriminating against Florida hurricane victims based on their political support for President-elect Donald Trump.

The legal complaint targets former FEMA supervisor Marn'i Washington and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, seeking punitive damages.



Alleged discrimination against Trump supporters

The lawsuit follows whistleblower claims that FEMA workers in Lake Placid, in Central Florida, were directed to bypass homes displaying Trump signs or flags in the aftermath of recent hurricanes.

According to the complaint, these households were intentionally overlooked, raising questions about political bias in the agency's emergency response efforts. The allegations come as Floridians continue to face active hurricane threats, increasing the urgency of accountability.

Moody described the claims as deeply troubling, emphasizing the importance of impartial disaster response.

"Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal - caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump," she stated. "I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches and to make sure all Americans who fall victim to devastating storms are served, regardless of their political affiliation."



Governor DeSantis backs legal action

Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed strong support for the lawsuit, calling the alleged actions by FEMA "unacceptable" and directing state agencies to investigate the claims. "It's unacceptable for the federal government to discriminate against Floridians who voted for Trump, and especially egregious in the aftermath of a hurricane," DeSantis stated. "I'm supportive of this legal action by the Attorney General's Office."



The lawsuit and whistleblower allegations

According to the lawsuit, FEMA's internal database contained entries that reportedly directed workers to "avoid homes advertising Trump."

One whistleblower claimed that "at least 20 homes" displaying Trump flags or signs were passed over from late October into November. Although FEMA dismissed Washington and labeled the conduct as "reprehensible," Washington alleges she is being used as a scapegoat, insisting that similar practices, occurring in North Carolina and other storm-impacted areas, were widespread.

Moody's complaint argues that Washington and Criswell conspired to infringe upon the civil rights of Floridians based on their political affiliation, violating 42 U.S.C. § 1985(3), which prohibits conspiracies to interfere with civil rights. The lawsuit seeks both nominal and punitive damages and asks the court to declare that the actions of the FEMA officials constituted unlawful discrimination.

Florida files lawsuit by mauricio on Scribd