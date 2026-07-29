Georgia man recounts Florida shark attack after saving pregnant fiancee: "A whole lot of blood"

A Georgia man visiting Florida said he was attacked by a shark while swimming in the ocean and had just seconds to get his pregnant fiancee out of harm's way.

Jacorey High said he was visiting Daytona Beach Shores on Florida's Atlantic coast over the weekend when the terrifying incident began.

High said that he and his fiancee were standing in about four feet of water when the shark bit him.

"When that second wave came, I kind of floated on the wave, and that's when it clamped down on my foot," Jacorey High said.

High said that once the shark clamped down, adrenaline took over and all he could think about was getting his fiancee to safety.

Jacorey High speaks about being attacked by a shark off the Florida coast and how he saved his pregnant fiancee.

"As soon as I got bit, I kept shoving her toward the beach area, and then that's when I started thinking about myself when I saw she was on the sand," High told CBS affiliate WKMG in Orlando.

High said that once he got the shark off his foot, it came back and he thought it was trying to bite his arm and other leg.

Once he got back to shore, he said that's when he had time to think about how serious the shark attack was.

"A whole lot of blood just pouring out of my foot," High said. "It ripped all the tendons in my foot and my ankle."

High was rushed to a hospital and was released on Monday.