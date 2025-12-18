Florida homeowners could see savings under sweeping property tax proposal

Walter and Pat Chang have lived in Pembroke Pines for 20 years and have seen their property taxes increase considerably.

"I used to pay $1,400. Now I'm paying $3,700. I almost can't afford it," Walter Chang said.

It's why Florida lawmakers next year are taking up property tax relief.

The proposal getting the most traction is House Joint Resolution 201. It would eliminate all homestead property taxes. Police and school districts wouldn't be affected.

Broward analysis shows steep impact

Lawmakers asked Broward Property Appraiser Marty Kiar to determine the impact of a possible property tax relief bill.

He found that in Broward, the average homeowner would save $2,400 a year. But county revenue would shrink by $620 million — a 34 percent decrease.

"I hope if it passes, they won't get rid of the things that make our county wonderful," Kiar said.

Cities face uneven revenue losses

If tax reform passes, it would go before voters as a constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot.

Cities would also be affected. Kiar says there is a wide variation in potential lost revenue.

"I like to use Pembroke Park and Parkland as examples. Pembroke Park will lose 1 percent while Parkland will lose 75 percent."

Commercial assessments spark lawsuits

At the same time, the property appraiser's office is being sued over several prominent 2024 commercial property assessments.

That includes the Stiles Corporation's AutoNation building, assessed last year for $72.8 million – a $1.4 million tax bill – and the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, assessed at $139 million and billed $2.6 million in property taxes.

"We stand by our assessment," said legal counsel Annalisa Bruno.

Challenges may settle before trial

Bruno says the challenges may be resolved in mediation instead of a trial. In the meantime, property owners must pay what they are billed.

"At this point, we don't know what the reduction, if any, will be," Bruno said.

Residents hope for ballot reform

It's one more reason Walter and Pat Chang hope lawmakers get tax reform on the ballot next year.

"I'm retired. A lot of money I could save," Walter Chang said.