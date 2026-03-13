Florida bills to require proof of citizenship for voters heads to governor's desk, but not without controversy

Florida's Republican-led Legislature has passed new rules for voter identification that will require citizens to show proof they are U.S. citizens at the polls. The measure, which the governor is expected to sign, is set to go into effect in January 2027, after the midterm elections.

The legislation drew immediate criticism from opponents who call it a costly and unnecessary reaction to nonexistent problems.

Republican state Senate President Ben Albritton defended the bill, saying, "We feel good about the bill we passed. Ultimately, all we're really seeking is to make sure the election process in Florida is as pristine as possible."

However, State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, says there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and called the effort "performative."

"All of this is performative, once again, trying to fool the average person to make it seem as if there's something wrong with our voting system, when my colleagues themselves have made it clear that there's nothing wrong with our voting system," Jones said.

Voters remain divided on the issue.

"I think any time that the legislature is fixing problems that don't exist, it's a waste of taxpayer dollars," said voter Kevin Platt.

Another voter, Nancy Geiger, offered support, asking, "Can't you get like a Florida ID even if you don't got a driver's license? It's not a bad idea."

The new rules would allow various forms of identification, including:

A certified U.S. birth certificate

A U.S. passport

A consular report of birth abroad

A Florida Driver's License or ID indicating U.S. Citizen status

A federal or state photo ID

A federal court order granting citizenship

Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott is encouraging voters to prepare as soon as possible.

"If you haven't already upgraded to your real ID, I would encourage everybody to do so, especially if you're planning to vote, and if you are a registered voter and you're planning to vote, the best thing everybody can do is to get their real ID," Scott said.