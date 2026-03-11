Florida Senate debates a bill that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship, echoing the SAVE America Act

Floridians may soon have to provide proof of U.S. citizenship to cast a ballot.

The Senate on Wednesday debated a bill (HB 991) on Wednesday, which would require voters to verify their citizenship with a photo identification card, although the measure wouldn't take effect until after the 2026 elections.

As part of the move, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles would have to note whether someone is a citizen on any new, replacement, or renewal driver's license or state ID card.

The bill echoes the federal version of the SAVE America Act, which requires voters to provide proof of citizenship and a photo ID when they vote. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill in February of this year, but it hasn't passed the U.S. Senate.

Noncitizens are prohibited from voting in U.S. elections, but supporters of the bill argue there aren't enough checks to prove citizenship before a ballot is cast.

The bill sponsor, Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, defended the measure as necessary to prevent noncitizens from voting, but critics of the bill argued it would suppress the votes of citizens.

Democrats said it would put up obstacles for students and seniors who may not have a driver's license, as the bill nixes the ability to use a student or retirement community ID to vote, which has been allowed in Florida since 2006. The cost of a new driver's license, which can cost $50, puts a barrier to the right to vote, they argued.

"How is this not a poll tax?" asked Sen. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee.

The bill does not do anything to mail-in voting rules, something the SAVE America Act severely restricts. Under the federal voting bill, universal mail-in voting would be prohibited, and voters would have to apply for the ability to use a mail-in ballot.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump pushed the SAVE America Act and said he wanted to end mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military or travel.

Trump added he would not sign any other legislation until Congress passed the bill, as it was crucial for the midterm elections.

"It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The Florida bill, however, does not take effect until January 2027, after the midterm elections.

The bill also requires the Office of Election Crimes and Security to provide in its annual report any violations or irregularities relating to the involvement of foreign nationals in state elections.

A vote is set on the bill in the Senate on Thursday, and the House is expected to take it up before the end of the legislative session Friday.