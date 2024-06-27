How to watch the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup championship parade this weekend

Fans are expected to pack the streets of Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday as the Florida Panthers are honored with a parade after they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. CBS News Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE — Fans are expected to pack the streets of Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday as the Florida Panthers are honored with a parade after they defeated the Edmonton Oilers to win their first ever Stanley Cup.

Panthers players have traveled across South Florida throughout the week to show off the Cup, as it was the first time in franchise history that they had won the coveted trophy.

Here's everything you need to know about the Panthers championship parade:

How to watch the Panthers parade

The parade starts at 11 a.m., and you can watch live coverage on CBS News Miami on Channel 4 and all of our streaming platforms beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Where will the Panthers parade be?

The Cats will host their Championship Celebration at Fort Lauderdale Beach, beginning with a parade along State Road A1A. It will kick off on Riomar Street and end just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park at Southeast 5th Street, just across from Hotel Maren, where there will be a formal victory rally.

The parade will kick off on Riomar Street and end just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park at Southeast 5th Street, just across from Hotel Maren, where there will be a formal victory rally. CBS News Miami

Panthers parade street closures, parking restrictions and transit



A1A will shut from Riomar to SE 5th for the parade no later than 9 a.m. Sunday.

If you don't want to worry about parking your car, you can use Broward County Transit as its services will be free in honor of the Panthers' win, CEO Coree Cuff Lonergan said.

Fort Lauderdale is also urging revelers to take a water taxi, which they're offering at a $15 fare for pickup at three spots: the Riverside Hotel, the Hilton Marina on 17th and the Galleria Mall.

Weather concerns for Panthers parade

An ocean breeze returns to South Florida over the weekend, which typically will keep showers over the east coast in the morning before they push inland as stronger storms in the afternoon. There is a chance a few showers will be near the coast in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning for the parade.

By Sunday morning, there will be a light east breeze with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s by noon. A few showers will be moving through the area, but by late morning, they will continue to develop inland and move away from the coast. Expect bright sunshine along the coast with highs near or just below 90 degrees throughout the afternoon.

An ocean breeze returns to South Florida over the weekend which typically will keep showers over the east coast in the morning before they push inland as stronger storms in the afternoon. There is a chance a few showers will be near the coast in Fort Lauderdale Sunday morning for the parade. CBS News Miami

It will be a warm and muggy afternoon but showers and storms should be confined to the interior by then.