10-year-old Florida Panthers fan wants to ask Anton Lundell to her 5th grade prom

10-year-old Florida Panthers fan wants to ask Anton Lundell to her 5th grade prom

10-year-old Florida Panthers fan wants to ask Anton Lundell to her 5th grade prom

For the hundreds of thousands of Florida Panthers fans of all ages, they got to enjoy their hometown team celebrate their second Stanley Cup victory during Sunday's parade in Fort Lauderdale. For one fan, though, she got a gift she will never forget from her favorite player.

10-year-old Chloe Diaz went to her first Panthers parade with a goal: To ask Anton Lundell to her fifth-grade prom next year. CBS News Miami asked Diaz what makes Lundell her favorite player.

"Um, I don't know," she said. "I just really like him."

So to stand out from the 400,000-plus people along State Road A1A, she had to set up her sign right at the barricades as he came by. CBS News Miami asked the young fan if she thinks he would see it.

"Maybe, there's a chance," Diaz said.

She just had to get his attention. And, this young fan learned an important lesson: persistence pays off. Lundell waves and then stops the bus.

"He didn't say anything," Diaz said. "He just waved."

But Lundell did toss something over to the young fan.

"Thank you!" The Diaz family can be heard saying.

"He gave me these beads," Diaz said. "Yeah, it was really nice."

Diaz said that since she didn't get a clear answer, she will get a chance to ask him directly when she goes to an autograph signing on Monday. Panthers players Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen are expected to sign autographs Monday at CanesWear at 2655 S. University Dr. in Davie.