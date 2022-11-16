Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
AP - An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It's the 23rd panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 25 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 4-year-old female panther were found Sunday along a rural road in eastern Collier County, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
