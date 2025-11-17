Florida operation recovers 122 missing children, leading to six arrests, AG James Uthmeier says

A two-week operation led by several Florida agencies resulted in 122 missing children recovered across the state, including 57 children in the Tampa Bay area, 14 in Orlando, 22 in Jacksonville and 29 in Fort Myers, Attorney General James Uthmeier said Monday.

At least six arrests were made as part of the investigation, Uthmeier added.

"Thank to one of the single largest child-rescue operations in U.S. history, 122 missing children are safe," Uthmeier said in a news release. "This operation highlights the strength and diligence of Florida's Law Enforcement. I am deeply grateful for everyone that made Operation Home for the Holidays a massive success."

Some of those children had been "victimized in unspeakable ways."

"We will prosecute their abusers to the fullest extent of the law," he continued.

In addition to Florida, the operations also helped to rescue children in nine other states.

The ages of the children ranged from between 23-months-old to 17-years-old, many of whom had experienced various levels of abuse, neglect, exploitation or other criminal activity.

"The United States Marshals Service is proud to stand with our partners across the state of Florida in pursuit of the safety and welfare of our children," United States Marshal for the Middle District of Florida Bill Berger said in a news release. "This operation was built based upon the wants and needs of our communities. We are honored to play a leading role in answering those calls."

Uthmeier's office said Operation Home for the Holidays was developed with a specific emphasis on rapid access to child-focused services, with the investigating using real-time intelligence and field operations to locate the missing children.

Victim advocates and child welfare specialists coordinated with law enforcement partners to provide immediate resources to those who were rescued.