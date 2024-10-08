Florida officials crack down on price gouging as Hurricane Milton approaches

MIAMI - As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Milton, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is extending the state's Price Gouging Hotline to protect residents in areas under emergency declarations.

The extension follows Governor Ron DeSantis' state of emergency order, covering regions already hit by Hurricane Helene, as well as those preparing for Milton's potentially severe landfall.

Price gouging laws are in effect statewide, prohibiting steep price hikes on essential goods such as food, gasoline, water, and hotel rooms.

Violators face penalties of up to $1,000 per infraction and up to $25,000 for multiple violations within 24 hours. Residents can report suspected price gouging by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

Local officials are also joining the fight against exploitation. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor have both reinforced that their teams are prepared to investigate and prosecute offenders.

Rundle said, "Exploiting a crisis is not only unethical but illegal. Our office will take swift action against anyone profiting from the community's hardship."

Residents are urged to report price gouging incidents with as much information as possible, including photos and receipts.

In Miami-Dade, residents may call the State Attorney's Hotline at (305) 547-3300. If you live anywhere else in the state, you may call the Florida Attorney General's Price-Gouging Hotline: 1-866-966-7226.