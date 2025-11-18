Florida man arrested in murder of missing U.K. tourist after her remains are found, authorities say

Florida authorities on Monday arrested a man on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the killing of a woman from the United Kingdom who vanished last month during a trip to the state.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said agents took 53-year-old Dwain Hall, from Ocala, into custody on Nov. 17 after investigators linked him to the death of the woman, whose remains were found in Marion County, located south of Gainesville, just days after she was reported missing. Hall was already in jail on charges of fraudulent use of credit cards and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, allegations tied to the victim's stolen credit cards, FDLE said in a press release.

According to FDLE, U.K. authorities contacted Florida investigators through INTERPOL on Oct. 13 after the woman failed to board her scheduled flight back to England.

A joint investigation by FDLE and the Marion County Sheriff's Office led to the discovery of human remains on Oct. 17 in the Marion Oaks area. The remains were later identified as those of the missing woman, and her death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said agents worked "with extraordinary speed and unwavering determination" to identify a suspect and bring answers to the victim's family. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods credited the arrest to strong cooperation between state and local law enforcement.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Gainesville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Belpre Police Department, Noble County Sheriff's Office, Marietta Police Department, Ohio State Patrol, the FBI and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The State Attorney's Office for Florida's Fifth Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.