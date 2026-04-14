Video shows Florida manatee making unexpected pit stop at police boat to quench thirst

When you're feeling thirsty, the best thing to do is grab some cold, fresh water – and that's exactly what an unexpected guest did during a pit stop at a Florida police boat recently.

The Bradenton Police Department shared adorable video that showed a parched manatee taking a break and quenching its thirst with some fresh water that was coming off a police boat.

According to police in Bradenton, which is north of Sarasota and south of Tampa, the marine unit had just wrapped up its patrol and was in the middle of cleaning the vessel when the unexpected "dock inspector" showed up for a drink.

And while it's no doubt cool to see the lovable "sea cows," police have a warning – leave them alone.

"As cool as it was, here's the important part," police said in a Facebook post. "Manatees love fresh water, but we should never give it to them or encourage them to come close."

That's because that could make them associated people and boats with handouts like food and water, and that puts them in danger.

Police jokingly said that they didn't cite the manatee because she "refused to show ID)" and officers patiently waited for her to clear out before docking the boat.

"Because even when they're breaking the rules, manatees still get the right of way," police said.

Boaters urged to be cautious in Florida waterways

Florida officials said boaters and vessel operators should follow these tips to enjoy the water, but to also keep manatees safe: