Miami-Dade man driving Tesla accused of following woman, performing lewd act at South Miami intersection, police say

A South Florida man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of following a woman who had just left a Miami gym and then exposing himself to her while he was driving his Tesla in South Miami, according to investigators.

According to the South Miami Police Department, the victim told investigators that she left a Brickell gym on May 15 and then began to notice that she was being followed by a gray Tesla Model Y after getting off Interstate 95 to head south on US-1 near Southwest 16th Avenue.

Rogerio Miranda De Souza Miami-Dade Corrections

"The vehicle continued following the victim southbound on South Dixie Highway while the driver attempted to gain her attention," police said in a news release.

Gaining her attention, according to details in the arrest report, included driving in front of and behind her while trying to make eye contact. In addition, the driver was accused of driving in front of her and "brake checking" her.

The victim told police that when she was stopped at an intersection in South Miami, she noticed that the driver of the Tesla, who has since been identified as Rogerio Miranda De Souza, of Pinecrest, was exposing himself to her and he was engaging in a lewd act while making eye contact with her.

The victim then called police and pulled into a gas station, and she was able to provide investigators with the driver's license plate number and description of him.

She was then able to identify him through a photo lineup, and he was arrested at his home, according to investigators.

According to the South Miami Police Department, a neighboring police department is conducting a separate investigation involving the same suspect under similar circumstances, and detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not reported their encounters to police.

Anyoneone who believe they may be a victim of Miranda De Souza is urged to contact the South Miami Police Department of Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.