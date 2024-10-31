Florida man recovering after surviving shark attack at same beach at least 10 years after first bite

Florida shark attack survivor speaks out after being bitten again 10 years after first incident

WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida man is recovering and speaking out after surviving a shark attack on the state's Treasure Coast over the weekend.

Cole Taschman has been bitten on the same beach, in the same area, near the exact same spot not once — but now twice.

In a video recorded by his fiance, Taschman is seen surfing at Bathtub Beach in Martin County before he comes back with his feet in the air and screaming "I got bit, I got bit!" He told CBS News Miami that he believes he was attacked by either a bull or tiger shark, and both of his feet were in the creature's mouth.

"It's like the sharpest knife you could ever imagine times 10 and it just goes right through you," Taschman said, describing the pain.

He told CBS News Miami that what saved him this time was faith, experience and some quick thinking.

"We used the surfboard leashes around my thighs to cut the blood off," he said. "We used them as tunicates. Anna put the towel around my feet and they got me in the truck as soon as we are in the truck. Anna was in the back seat, [and] Zach was driving me. Figure we were faster than an ambulance."

Taschman received 93 stitches and eight staples in his feet and said as soon as he's healed, he'll be out surfing again.

This isn't his first encounter with a shark. Back in 2013, Taschman was attacked in almost the same location but he only required 12 stitches then.

For now, he does have some fundraisers scheduled to help him pay some of those medical bills. If you'd like to help, visit Ohana Surf Shop's Instagram and send your donations here.