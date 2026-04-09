Florida man shoots, kills neighbor after refusing to turn down loud music, deputies say

A Florida man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say he shot and killed his neighbor when he refused to turn down his music.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, a family member called 911 after finding 52-year-old Francis Biegaj bleeding from his arm and didn't know why.

Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and immediately began life-saving measures.

At the same time, deputies were able to determine that the incident was the result of foul play after locating shell casings in the driveway and what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the victim's shoulder, deputies said.

Biegaj was rushed to a hospital, but despite life-saving efforts he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses told deputies during the investigation that they heard several gunshots, and then saw a man walking away from the area with what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

Deputies then said they responded to the home located at 89 Gillian Circle in Spring Hill and surrounded it, attempting to get occupants inside the home to come outside.

Tony Deuser Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The suspected shooter was identified as 51-year-old Tony Deuser, and the sheriff's office said that after multiple attempts to contact him, members of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and Crisis Response Team arrived and were able to get him to leave the home.

While investigators were speaking with Deuser, they said he told them he became upset with Biegaj over loud music.

According to Deuser, the victim had refused to lower the volume of his music and told Deuser to leave his property.

That's when deputies said Deuser shot Biegaj twice before returning to his home.

Deuser was arrested and charged with second degree murder and remains in custody at the Hernando County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.