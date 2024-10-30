Watch CBS News
Florida Lottery launches holiday-themed scratch-off games, bonus play promotion

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery launched new holiday-themed scratch-off games, featuring more than $4.5 million in instant cash prizes, and a special $5 million Holiday Blowout Bonus Play.

The game's sales began this week and run through Jan. 12.

The newest scratch-off games are THE PERFECT GIFT and the HOLIDAY BLOWOUT, which collectively offer more than 20 million winning tickets and a chance to win up to $5 million.

Also, players can enter all non-winning tickets over $1 or more for a second chance to win cash prizes of $20,000, $5,000 and $1,000 and over $4.5 million in instant cash coupons ranging from $25 to $200. Eligible to enter the drawing are losing tickets from the holiday games as well as daily games purchased during the entry period.

Scratch-off games comprise approximately 74% of ticket sales in fiscal year 2023-2024 and more than $63.1 billion since inception.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid over $95.7 billion in prizes and made more than 4,000 people millionaires.   

In all, Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $47 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. 

