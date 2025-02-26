Florida Lottery director touts benefits of Bright Futures scholarships

It's been said that knowledge is power and the Florida Lottery wants to empower the state's high school students with the benefits of higher education.

Recently, Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis, joined by the state's education commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr., stopped by Amos P. Godby High School in Tallahassee as part of the "Keep Florida's Future Bright" initiative.

There they spoke about the opportunities available through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program in an effort to boost student participation. Students were given information on the eligibility requirements, scholarship tiers, and various postsecondary programs to which the scholarships can be applied.

"Education is the key to unlocking opportunity, and every student in Florida should know that their future is limitless," Davis said. "Through the "Keep Florida's Future Bright" initiative, we're making sure students understand that a brighter future, whether in college or a technical career, is within their reach."

Established in 1997, the Florida Bright Futures Program has been fully funded by the Florida Lottery. Since its inception, the program has granted more than a million scholarship awards.

The program offers four scholarships: the Florida Academic Scholarship, the Florida Medallion Scholarship, the Florida Gold Seal CAPE Scholarship, and the Florida Gold Seal Vocational Scholarship.

Current seniors and students seeking state financial aid for the 2025-26 school year have until August 31, 2025, to apply.

