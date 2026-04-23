Gov. DeSantis signs Florida bill clarifying what license plate frames can and can't cover

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a series of bills into law, including a measure aimed at clearing up confusion over what drivers can legally place around their license plates.

The legislation (SB 488), signed late Tuesday, clarifies a 2025 law targeting drivers who obscure their plates. Lawmakers said the earlier measure led to uncertainty about how much a frame could cover, particularly whether blocking the state name or yellow registration sticker would violate the law.

Under the new clarification, license plate frames are allowed as long as they do not cover key identifying features, including the plate's letters and numbers or the registration. The update follows a December memo from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles that offered similar guidance.

DeSantis also approved a measure (SB 428) expanding eligibility for Florida's Swimming Lesson Voucher Program. The change broadens access from children age 4 and younger to those between 1 and 7 years old, allowing more families to qualify for financial assistance for swim lessons.

In addition, the governor signed a bill (HB 1219) naming a mangrove-covered spoil island in Jupiter Sound after Andrew "Red" Harris, a Jupiter native and insurance broker who was killed in a 2014 boating accident. A foundation created in Harris' honor has worked to build artificial reefs in Palm Beach County.

The trio of measures were among six bills DeSantis signed into law Tuesday.