Florida Legislature passes "Lucy's Law," bill that would make boat safety violations a felony

Florida lawmakers have unanimously passed "Lucy's Law," creating harsher punishments for boating violations.

Late Wednesday evening, the Florida Senate passed "Lucy's Law," which was previously passed in the Florida House. The bill now goes to the governor's desk.

"Lucy's Law" stems from the death of 17-year-old Luciana Fernandez, who was killed in a boating accident in South Florida nearly three years ago. The potential law is named in honor of Fernandez, who was also known as "Lucy."

Fernandez was tragically killed in a boating accident back on Labor Day weekend in 2022.

Real estate developer George Pino was behind the wheel of the boat when he hit a channel marker, sending everyone flying off the boat, killing Fernandez and leaving another girl severely brain-damaged.

Boaters think "Lucy's Law" is a good start, but more work is needed

If Governor Ron DeSantis signs Lucy's Law, the severity of boating violations could now be classified as a felony.

If convicted of a boating violation, people will also have to complete a boating safety course, but some believe that should be a requirement before they even touch the water.

While the law now makes violations felonies, some boaters at one Miami marina say more needs to be done.

"I think it's good to punish the guys that ride a boat drinking," said Miami boater Arniella Bernardo.

"There's a lot of people out there who are recklessly driving boats and that has actually limited me from going out on the water because on the weekends, I see a lot of weekend warriors that they go out and they drink," said Jesus Hernandez, another Miami boater.

"As a driver of a motor boat in the Florida waters or anywhere, you need to be well informed of all the rules and you need to basically pass some sort of a course," Hernandez added.

The Fernandez family told CBS News Miami they are happy with the bill's passing. Once DeSantis signs the bill, the law will go into effect on July 1.