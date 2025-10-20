Florida lawmakers weigh major property tax cuts, giving homeowners new hope

Florida lawmakers are weighing sweeping proposals to slash property taxes for homeowners, a move that could reshape how cities fund essential services and offer relief to residents facing soaring bills.

When Scott Irons bought his home in Fort Lauderdale's Riverside Park neighborhood two years ago, he knew the property tax bill would be steep.

"I believe it's 35 or 36 thousand a year in property taxes," Irons said.

Raising two children, Irons began exploring ways to manage the cost. "Both of my brothers moved out of state to places where taxes are much more reasonable. I would consider that. I was considering that," he said.

Now, he says he's feeling optimistic as state lawmakers consider proposals to significantly reduce property taxes for Florida homeowners.

Lawmakers target homesteaded properties

"I think anything that falls short of eliminating property taxes on homesteaded properties would be a disservice," Irons said.

The proposed changes would not affect school taxes but would apply to homesteaded properties. Options under consideration include eliminating property taxes entirely, phasing them out over 10 years, granting a $100,000 exemption, taxing only 25% of assessed value, or providing special exemptions for seniors.

Cities depend on property tax revenue

Not everyone is cheering the idea. City officials say property taxes are critical to maintaining basic services.

"This is tangible in that it's the sidewalks you walk on, the streets you drive on, the parks you visit with your kids. This is all what property tax makes possible," said Arlene Borenstein, spokesperson for the City of Hollywood.

Property tax revenue forms a large portion of municipal budgets: $193 million in Hollywood, $310 million in Miami Beach and $251 million in Fort Lauderdale.

"That's what goes to pay for city services like fire, police department, public works, parks department, even pension," Borenstein said.

Homeowners offer alternative solutions

Some property owners say reductions could be balanced with other measures.

"Not every home is homesteaded. Out of my four, only one is homesteaded. So they'd still be collecting 75% of what they're collecting now, at least on my family," said property owner Steven Whittingslow.

"You don't have to completely get rid of it, but at least reduce it and make it really less for, like, homeowners and senior citizens," said homeowner Hanh Dinh.

Constitutional amendment could be next step

If the Legislature approves a plan, the proposal would go before voters as a constitutional amendment. That could give homeowners like Irons a break from soaring tax bills—and shape the future of local funding across the state.

More information on Florida property taxes is available here.