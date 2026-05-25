Florida lawmakers reach deal to reverse HIV drug cuts after backlash, advocacy pressure

Florida lawmakers have reached a budget agreement to reverse major cuts to the state's AIDS Drug Assistance Program, restoring eligibility standards and bringing back medications that advocates say are critical to keeping people living with HIV healthy and protected.

The deal, announced Monday by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, restores program eligibility to 400% of the federal poverty level, reverses restrictions imposed earlier this year by the Florida Department of Health and provides $75 million in funding for the program moving forward.

The agreement also restores access to medications that had been removed from coverage, including Biktarvy, one of the nation's most commonly prescribed HIV treatments.

"Florida's health department walked away from people living with HIV. Lawmakers brought them back," Esteban Wood, AHF's director of advocacy and legislative affairs, said in a statement.

The AIDS Drug Assistance Program, commonly known as ADAP, helps low-income Floridians living with HIV access life-saving medications and insurance assistance.

Earlier this year, CBS News Miami reported on mounting concerns from HIV advocates and healthcare providers after the state sharply reduced eligibility for the program — cutting income eligibility from 400% of the federal poverty level to 130% and ending insurance premium assistance for many recipients.

According to AHF, more than 12,000 Floridians lost coverage after the changes were implemented.

AHF said it organized rallies at the state Capitol, challenged the cuts in court and launched a statewide public awareness campaign alongside clinicians and people living with HIV.

Lawmakers previously approved $30.9 million in emergency funding for the program with bipartisan support before reaching the broader budget agreement this week.

The new agreement still includes a cap of 21,000 participants in the program's direct dispense enrollment system, something AHF says it opposes.

Advocates warn interruptions in HIV treatment can increase hospitalizations, raise long-term healthcare costs and increase the risk of new HIV transmissions.

"People living with HIV who stay on treatment stay healthy and cannot pass the virus to anyone else," Wood said. "That is how Florida keeps HIV in check."

Florida lawmakers are expected to vote on the state budget Friday.