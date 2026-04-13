Florida HIV/AIDS funding cuts spark backlash as state drops key service contracts

A growing fight over HIV/AIDS funding in Florida is raising new concerns about access to life-saving care, after the state declined to renew several contracts with one of the nation's largest HIV service providers.

The Florida Department of Health notified the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) it would not renew five contracts tied to HIV testing, treatment, housing support and wellness services across counties including Miami-Dade and Broward, according to recent reporting.

The move comes as the state has already tightened eligibility and reduced benefits under the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), a federally supported initiative that helps low-income patients access HIV medications.

"This is so far out of bounds," AHF Southern Bureau Chief Tracy Jones said, calling the decision "gutter low" and warning it could have widespread consequences for patients relying on consistent care.

What's changing — and why it matters

At the center of the controversy is a combination of policy shifts that advocates say could destabilize HIV care infrastructure across Florida.

State officials previously cited a projected $120 million shortfall in the ADAP program as justification for tightening eligibility — lowering the income threshold to about $20,748 annually, or roughly 130% of the federal poverty level.

At the same time, access to certain widely used medications has been scaled back, including restrictions on Biktarvy — one of the most commonly prescribed HIV treatments in the U.S. — and reduced availability of other preventive drugs.

The newly canceled or non-renewed contracts add another layer of concern. Those agreements funded:

HIV and STI testing and treatment programs

Case management and navigation services

Housing support through the federal HOPWA program

Community-based wellness centers offering free care

In Miami-Dade County alone, two contracts tied to testing and treatment expired March 31, with the state indicating it would not move forward with renewals.

South Florida impact

The potential impact is especially significant in South Florida, where HIV rates remain among the highest in the country.

In Broward County, a contract worth more than $2 million supported an STI testing and treatment center operated in partnership with the county health department.

Advocates say those services are not easily replaced — and disruptions could lead to delayed diagnoses, interruptions in treatment and increased transmission.

"The amount of people that will be harmed… is just kind of head twisting," Jones said, describing the sudden withdrawal of services as destabilizing for patients already navigating complex care systems.

AHF officials point to measurable progress in the region, noting that new HIV infection rates in Broward dropped significantly in recent years — from 40.8 per 100,000 people in 2017 to 19.2 in 2021 — trends they say could reverse if access shrinks.

Legal fight and political tension

The dispute is also unfolding against a backdrop of legal and political tension.

AHF has challenged the state in court over earlier program changes, and now alleges the contract cancellations may be retaliatory — a claim the Department of Health has not publicly addressed.

The state has not provided detailed reasoning for the non-renewals, according to AHF, which says notices did not include specific grounds.

Advocates and activists have been vocal in their criticism.

"...Clients are left trying to figure out how to navigate another problem," said Fort Lauderdale activist Michael Emanuel Rajner, who accused state leadership of disrupting an already fragile system of care.

What happens next

Despite the setbacks, AHF says it plans to continue operating in parts of South Florida and intends to challenge the contract decisions.

"We will fight this one with the same vigor," Jones said, signaling a likely continuation of legal and public battles over HIV care access in the state.

For patients and providers, the uncertainty comes at a critical moment.

Public health experts have long emphasized that consistent access to medication and testing is key to reducing transmission and improving outcomes. Interruptions — even temporary ones — can have lasting consequences.

As Florida navigates funding constraints and policy changes, the stakes are clear: for thousands of people living with HIV, access to care isn't just a policy debate — it's a matter of survival.