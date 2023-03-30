Florida lawmakers move forward on bathroom bills

Watch CBS News
TALLAHASSEE - A Senate committee on Thursday will take up a bill that would require schools and other public facilities to provide restrooms for "exclusive use" by males and females.

The bill, filed by Republican Sen. Erin Grall from Vero Beach, comes amid national battles about bathroom use by transgender students.

The bill, which will be heard by the Senate Rules Committee, defines a female as "a person belonging, at birth, to the biological sex which has the specific reproductive role of producing eggs." Similarly, it defines a male as "a person belonging, at birth, to the biological sex which has the specific reproductive role of producing sperm."

In addition to public facilities, the bill would apply to places such as healthcare facilities.

The House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee voted 11-3 on Tuesday to approve the House version of the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Rachel Plakon from Lake Mary.

