Florida man accused of swinging machete at victim on boat, chasing him during violent attack, Monroe deputies say

A 66-year-old man is facing felony charges after authorities say he swung a machete at another man and chased him during a violent confrontation aboard a vessel in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Luis Ancieto Herrada, of Marathon, was arrested April 24 and charged with aggravated assault and battery. No serious injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 10:42 p.m. when the victim, an adult man who had been staying on Herrada's vessel, got into an argument with him. Deputies say Herrada "snapped," then swung a machete at the victim.

Authorities said Herrada then chased the man and struck him with an unknown object before the victim was able to escape the vessel.

Herrada was taken into custody and booked into jail.

Similar machete incident reported earlier this month in the Florida Keys

Earlier this month, another machete-related incident led to an arrest in the Keys.

According to the sheriff's office, 47-year-old Elijah Lee Tobridge, of Key West, was arrested April 9 on Big Coppitt Key.

Deputies said they responded to Barcelona Drive around 9 p.m. after receiving reports of a man swinging a machete at milk crates.

Tobridge, who deputies say has prior felony convictions, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and improper exhibition of a deadly weapon. No injuries were reported in that case.