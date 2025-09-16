Florida Keys man tried to kill roommate with crossbow, deputies say

A 61-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Tuesday after he attempted to shoot his roommate in the head with a crossbow, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies charged George Henry Balboni with attempted murder following the incident at a residence on the 700 block of Largo Road.

"Violence is never the answer to a roommate dispute," Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "It's much easier to separate yourself from the situation, but this person did the total opposite and now faces very serious criminal charges."

Details of the incident

George Henry Balboni Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the residence around 6 a.m. for a disturbance.

The 69-year-old male victim led deputies to Balboni, who was found lying in the front yard bleeding from the face. Several arrows were found on and near him.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim said Balboni lured him to a vehicle on the property and tried to kill him by shooting an arrow, but missed.

The victim suffered a minor cut to his ear. A fight then broke out, and the victim took the crossbow from Balboni, hitting him with it and knocking him to the ground.

Balboni's admission

Balboni admitted to shooting the crossbow at his roommate, stating he tried to kill the victim, whom he described as a "parasite," the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Balboni further stated he had no remorse.

Balboni was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier for treatment of head injuries. The victim was not hospitalized.

History of conflict

According to the Sheriff's Office, the two men have lived together for several years and have a history of arguments. Balboni told deputies he became angry Monday after his roommate went through his trash and found vodka, which led him to decide to kill the victim.

Balboni was later booked into jail.