Florida man spits on judge, rushes bench in courtroom attack caught on video

A Florida inmate is facing additional charges after he was caught on courtroom cameras lunging and spitting at a judge during a hearing, authorities said.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Evan Paul McCulloch was already classified as a "special status inmate due to prior arrests for battery on law enforcement and threats against a judge when the incident happened, reported CBS News affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach.

Officials told WPEC that McColloch's case ended abruptly after the incident when six deputies restrained and removed him from the courtroom. He now faces additional felony charges and could face significant prison time. WPEC did not confirm what these new charges will be.

Video shows the inmate rushing the bench in chains

In the video, McCulloch is seen shackled at his ankles, belly-chained and handcuffed when deputies escorted him into the courtroom for a status hearing. Despite his restraints, McCulloch spat toward Judge William L. Roby from the podium, overturned it and charged the bench.

According to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, courtroom bailiffs and special response deputies immediately tackled McCulloch but not before he managed to spit again — this time, striking Roby directly, WPEC reported.

Budensiek confirmed to WPEC that Roby was not injured and continued hearing cases without delay.

"[Roby] didn't miss a beat," he said. "He went right to the next case and kept on working."

The inmate has a history of mental illness and assaulting deputies

Budensiek told WPEC that McCulloch has been held in the Martin County Jail since 2023 and has repeatedly been deemed incompetent to stand trial due to mental health illness. McCulloch was recently cleared for transfer to a state hospital but remained in custody pending further evaluation. According to WPEC, he has reportedly battered multiple deputies and caused repeated disruptions while incarcerated.

"This individual had the will to try to hurt someone," Budensiek said. "And [McColloch] tried his best to do that today."

Budensiek emphasized the importance of courtroom safety and praised the deputies for their swift response.

"The courtroom is sacred," he added. "It's where justice is served and it's our duty to protect everyone inside."