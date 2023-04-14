Watch CBS News
Florida House to take up transgender treatments

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Florida House next week could give final approval to a controversial plan that would bar doctors and other healthcare providers from offering treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender minors.

The House is scheduled to take up the issue (HB 1421 and SB 254) during a floor session Tuesday.

The Senate on April 4 passed its version of the bill. The plan would largely put into law rules approved by state medical boards to prevent doctors from providing the treatments to minors.

Also during Tuesday's floor session, the House is scheduled to consider a proposal (HB 1423 and SB 1438) aimed at preventing children from attending drag shows and a proposal (HB 1521) that seeks to prevent transgender men and women from using bathrooms that don't line up with their sex assigned at birth.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 3:15 PM

First published on April 14, 2023 / 3:15 PM

