Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 Top 3,400

TALLAHASSEE – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 3,400 and increased nearly 11 percent during the past week, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that a reported 3,413 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 3,078 a week earlier.

Also, the data showed that 336 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 259 a week earlier.

Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.

The numbers, however, remain lower than early in the year when the omicron variant caused widespread infections.