Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 Top 3,400

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 3,400 and increased nearly 11 percent during the past week, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that a reported 3,413 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 3,078 a week earlier.

Also, the data showed that 336 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 259 a week earlier.

Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.

The numbers, however, remain lower than early in the year when the omicron variant caused widespread infections.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 7:41 PM

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

