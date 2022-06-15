Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 Top 3,400
TALLAHASSEE – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 3,400 and increased nearly 11 percent during the past week, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed that a reported 3,413 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 3,078 a week earlier.
Also, the data showed that 336 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 259 a week earlier.
Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.
The numbers, however, remain lower than early in the year when the omicron variant caused widespread infections.
