Florida Panthers hold off Colorado 2-1, hands Avs just 3rd regulation loss of season

Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad scored unassisted goals, Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves and the Florida Panthers snapped Colorado's second 10-game winning streak of the season by topping the Avalanche 2-1 on Sunday night.

Colorado fell to 31-3-7, its 69 points still the second-most in NHL history through 41 games and the most in nearly a century. Boston had 73 points through 41 games in 1929-30. The NHL added regular-season overtime along the way and changed the points structure in 1999-2000 to add a point for losses past regulation.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Sunrise, Fla. Lynne Sladky / AP

But the Panthers never trailed Sunday. Bennett scored 6:27 into the game, and Ekblad made it 2-1 with 1:48 left in the second period.

Artturi Lehkonen scored midway through the second period for Colorado, which lost captain Gabriel Landeskog early in that period with what the team said was an upper-body injury.

The three regulation losses for Colorado tie the 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers for the fewest through 41 games of any season. The Avalanche had gotten at least one standings point in 30 of their last 31 games coming into Sunday, going 26-1-4 in that stretch.

It was the third time this season Colorado was held to one goal. The Avs won both of the previous games.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 23 shots for Colorado, his record falling to 18-2-4 on the season.

The Panthers were further short-handed than usual. U.S. Olympic team defenseman Seth Jones (upper body) was out for Florida, and the Panthers expect word Monday on how much time he'll miss. He was hurt in the first period of Friday's Winter Classic.

Florida leaves for a six-game trip Monday and Matthew Tkachuk — who has yet to play this season following August surgery to repair a torn adductor and sports hernia — will be on the plane. It's unclear yet if Tkachuk will play during the trip.

That trip is the start of a second half where Florida plays 26 of its final 41 games on the road.

