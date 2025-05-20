Florida high school teacher arrested after having sex with student inside classroom, authorities say

A Florida high school teacher was arrested last week near the Tampa Bay area after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student for months, authorities said.

Riverview High School teacher Brooke Anderson, 27, faces three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The male student told deputies that he and Brooks had a relationship since September 2024 and that it started with explicit text messages, a HCSO release stated. The student also told authorities that there were allegedly multiple situations where the two were involved in sexual activity.

The most recent incident was reported the morning of Friday, May 16, inside Anderson's class before school started, authorities said.

"This teacher betrayed the trust of a student, a school, and an entire community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "What should have been a safe, supportive environment for learning was exploited for abuse. Her actions are criminal, calculated, and deeply disturbing."

Hillsborough County Sheriff is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.