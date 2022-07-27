Watch CBS News
Florida will include gun safety tips with weapons licenses

By Associated Press

/ AP

TALLAHASSEE - Florida will begin adding gun storage safety tips when it mails concealed weapons licenses to its residents, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a news conference Wednesday.

It will encourage people to keep their guns locked, unloaded, and stored in a separate place than ammunition, among other tips. The goal is to prevent accidental shootings and to keep guns out of the hands of children, said Fried, who is a gun owner.

"We believe in increasing education about these simple safety measures will help save lives," said Fried, a Democrat whose department oversees concealed weapons licensing.

Democratic state Rep. Dan Daley said the Republican-dominated Legislature has failed to take up gun safety measures.

"Nobody's coming for your guns. I think we just want to be safe and take a step in the right direction," said Daley, who is a gun owner.

