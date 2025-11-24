Gas prices surge in Florida, making 2025 Thanksgiving travel more expensive, AAA says

Tens of millions of people across the U.S. are getting set to head out ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, but if you're traveling here in Florida you're going to have to dig a bit deeper into your pocket.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices in the Sunshine State rose $0.20 per gallon last week, just as travelers get ready to hit the road to gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving.

AAA said that, of the record-setting 81.8 million Americans who are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, 90% will be driving.

And here in Florida, more than 4.25 million residents are expected to be out on the roads.

"Florida gas prices jumped 20 cents last week, following a familiar trend of rising after a series of declines," AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins said. "If that pattern holds, drivers could see prices ease as they hit the road for Thanksgiving. With pump prices matching last year's holiday, even a small drop would give travelers extra savings compared to 2024."

When is the busiest time to travel for Thanksgiving in Florida?

In Florida, AAA says gas prices averaged about $3.10 per gallon on Sunday, which is $0.18 more than last week, $0.15 more than last month, $0.02 more than last year, and the same price as Thanksgiving Day in 2024.

AAA expects Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons to be the busiest times to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Regionally, AAA says the most expensive metro markets included West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26 a gallon), Naples ($3.20 a gallon) and Ocala ($3.17 a gallon).

The least expensive markets include Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.71 a gallon), Pensacola ($2.73 a gallon) and Panama City ($2.75).