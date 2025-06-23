Florida gas prices soar by double digits amid Iran-Israel conflict, AAA says

Florida drivers are paying more at the pump after a volatile week in oil markets. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida rose 16 cents from the previous week, settling at $3.11 on Sunday.

Prices had briefly dipped to $2.95 on Wednesday — Florida's lowest average since May 10 — but then surged to $3.15 by Thursday, the highest price recorded since early May.

Global conflict fuels oil market uncertainty

The latest price hike comes as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to rattle energy markets. U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran's subsequent threats to retaliate, including potentially closing the vital Strait of Hormuz, have caused oil prices to swing.

The strait, responsible for about 20% of global oil trade, remains open as Iran's Supreme National Security Council has not yet finalized the Parliament's vote to block it. However, the uncertainty alone has impacted markets.

Crude oil closed Friday at $74.93 per barrel, up nearly $2 from the prior week. Overnight trading saw prices fluctuate between $74 and $77 — a significant climb compared to May's $60 average.

AAA: Expect more volatility if tensions persist

"Drivers in the U.S. could see higher prices at the pump if tensions persist or if oil flows are disrupted," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "So far, the impact has been measured, but market watchers are keeping a close eye on how things unfold in the coming days."

Where prices are highest and lowest in Florida

Some Florida metro areas are feeling the price pressure more than others.

Most expensive gas prices in Florida:

West Palm Beach–Boca Raton: $3.27

Naples: $3.18

Gainesville: $3.18

Least expensive gas prices in Florida:

Crestview–Fort Walton Beach: $2.90

Panama City: $2.93

Pensacola: $2.96

Tips to save money at the pump

AAA recommends drivers take the following steps to reduce fuel costs:

Combine errands to limit drive time

Avoid rapid acceleration and speeding

Remove unnecessary weight from vehicles

Use the AAA mobile app to compare prices locally

Pay with cash to avoid card surcharges