Florida gas prices shot up double digits last week. Here's how much you'll pay at the pump.

Florida gas prices rose 20 cents last week as drivers prepared to hit the road for Independence Day, but eased back 6 cents before the weekend, AAA reported Monday.

Despite the uptick, holiday travelers found the lowest Independence Day gas prices since 2021. On July 4, Florida gas prices averaged $3.11 per gallon – 42 cents less than 2024's holiday rate, and 15 cents below what drivers paid on Independence Day 2023, according to AAA..

On Sunday, the state average dropped to $3.08 per gallon, up 12 cents from the week before.

"Lower oil prices helped make this Independence Day one of the most affordable in recent years. In Florida, however, prices continue to fluctuate week to week, as local stations adjust prices to remain competitive with nearby retailers," Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said in a statement.

When prices reach a low that's no longer profitable, retailers raise them back up. Jenkins said this strategy has fueled short-term volatility at the pump, even as national prices and other drivers are relatively stable.

Gas prices across Florida

Florida's most expensive metro areas for gas include West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.25), Naples ($3.16), and Sebring ($3.13).

The cheapest markets are Panama City ($2.85), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.79) and Pensacola ($2.88).

Tips for saving at the pump

AAA encourages drivers to combine errands, drive conservatively, remove excess vehicle weight, shop around using the AAA mobile app, and consider paying with cash to avoid credit card surcharges.

AAA members can also save by enrolling in gas rewards programs, such as Shell's Fuel Rewards or discounts at Love's Travel Stops.

Travelers can find updated gas prices and plan routes using AAA's tools at GasPrices.AAA.com.