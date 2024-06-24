Florida gas prices jump after weeks of declines. Here's what to expect at the pump.

After weeks of declines, Florida gas prices are on the rise

MIAMI - Gas prices in Florida are on the rise after weeks of declines.

Last week, the state average rose 15 cents, then dropped a couple of pennies over the weekend.

"Oil and gasoline futures prices rose the past two consecutive weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Futures prices reportedly increased on data that fuel demand is outpacing fuel inventories. Price fluctuations like this is very common during the summer travel season."

Sunday's state average was $3.35 per gallon, a 10 cents increase from a week ago. The price hike ended a 26-day streak of declines, which delivered a 33 cent discount.

Gas prices in Miami-Dade and Broward

On Monday, the average in Miami-Dade was $3.37 a gallon, up from $3.32 a week ago. Broward's average was $3.38 a gallon, up from $3.30 a week ago.

The most expensive cities in the state for gas are West Palm Beach, Gainesville and Naples. The cheapest places for gas are all in the panhandle.



