Florida gas prices remain at 4-year high as war with Iran continues to disrupt global oil supply chain

Gas prices across Florida remain at the highest level in four years as the war with Iran continues to disrupt the global oil supply chain, according to AAA.

The pain at the pump is also impacting us here in South Florida, too, after AAA reported that the statewide average price slipped a bit early last week before rising again through the weekend.

According to AAA, the state average for a gallon of gas in Florida was $3.96, which was $0.02 higer than a week ago, $1.06 more than last month, and $0.84 cents less than this time last year.

According to AAA, oil prices remain the main reason for the higher prices at the pump. Since the war with Iran began, oil prices surged nearly %45 after a series of sharp increases over the past month.

"Oil prices are doing most of the driving right now," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA The Auto Club Group. "About half of what drivers pay at the pump comes down to the cost of crude oil. When oil prices spike this quickly and remain volatile, gas prices almost always follow."

Florida's average gas price jumped $1.07 a gallon, rising from $2.88 at the beginning of Match to $3.96 on Sunday.

That makes it the highest daily average price Florida drivers have seen in four years, since July 2022, and is adding roughly $16 to the cost of filling at 15-gallon gas tank.

What is the cost of gas in South Florida right now?

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Florida as of Monday was $3.95.

In some parts of South Florida, it's even more expensive.

In Broward County, the average cost for a gallon of gas hit $4.00.

In Miami-Dade County, the average cost for a gallon of gas was $3.93.

In Monroe County, however, it's much higher. According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas there was $4.22