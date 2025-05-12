Florida gas prices dip below $3 a gallon. Here's what you'll pay at the pump.

There's good news at the pump as the average price for gas in Florida dipped below $3 a gallon last week.

On Sunday, the state average was $2.93 a gallon, that's the lowest daily average price since December 2023, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Sunday's state average is 17 cents less than a week ago, 22 cents less than a month ago, and 54 cents less than this time last year.

On Monday, the average dropped to $3.92 per gallon.

Low price may not last

"Prices dipped due to fears that the trade war could trigger a recession and reduce fuel demand. However, reports of easing tensions pushed oil prices higher last week, which could result in rising prices at the pump," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.



The U.S. price for crude oil began last week at 57.13 per barrel, according to AAA. By Friday, it rose 5% to $61 per barrel. That's around the same price point that oil was in through most of April. Gasoline futures also increased 9 cents last week.

South Florida pump prices

In Miami-Dade, drivers were looking at an average of $2.90 a gallon on Monday, that's down 12 cents from a week ago. In Broward, the average was $2.92, compared to $3.07 a week ago.

West Palm Beach and Naples were the most expensive places in the state for gas, with averages near $3.09 and $3.04 a gallon, respectively. Conversely, Panama City and Pensacola were the cheapest areas for gas, it averaged around $2.80 a gallon.