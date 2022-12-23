Florida gas prices dip below $3 a gallon for Christmas weekend

TALLAHASSEE - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida dipped below $3 on Friday as drivers made holiday trips.

The AAA auto club said Florida's average price was $2.99 a gallon. That was down nearly 10 cents from a week earlier and about a dime cheaper than the national average.

In Miami-Dade, the average price of regular was $3.12 a gallon and in Broward, it was $3.06 a gallon.

The last time Florida dipped below $3 a gallon was in August 2021.

Its average price hit a peak of $4.89 on June 13.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with the fuel-savings app GasBuddy, noted this week that a recent increase in crude-oil prices could end a five-week drop in pump prices.

"We've seen a bounce in oil prices and wholesale gas prices," De Haan said on Twitter. "We're basically close to the bottom and rising in some areas."

The lowest average prices in Florida were in the Pensacola and Panama City areas, at $2.81 a gallon. Sarasota, Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Port St. Lucie, Tampa, and The Villages were all below $3.

The highest averages were in the West Palm Beach area, at $3.21; Gainesville, at $3.14; Miami, at $3.12; and Naples, at $3.07.