Florida gas prices are falling again. Here's what you'll pay at the pump.

There's good news at the pump as the average price for gas in Florida went down last week after a brief uptick.

The state average rose 2 cents early in the week and then dropped 10 cents in the past four days, according to AAA..

Sunday's state average was $3.11 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price in two weeks.

Drop in oil prices leads to good news at the pump

"The recent drop in crude oil prices now appear to be impacting prices at the pump," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement. "The state average could drift back down near the $3 per gallon threshold this week."

The price for U.S. crude oil plummeted by more than $7 a barrel during the past two weeks, according to AAA.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said nearly every state has seen prices fall.

"While I do expect gas prices to continue trending lower, any abrupt change in the current tariff situation could eventually bring the decline to a halt. For now, the good news is that gas prices typically reach their yearly peak around April 10, so we may have already witnessed 'peak pain' at the pump for 2025," he said in an online statement.

De Haan said as refiners near the end of seasonal maintenance and supply begins to rise, "it's increasingly likely that gas prices have already hit their high for the year."

South Florida pump prices

In Miami-Dade, drivers were looking at an average of $3.04 a gallon on Monday, that's down 7 cents from a week. In Broward, the average was $3.06, compared to $3.17 a week ago.

West Palm Beach and Naples were the most expensive places in the state for gas, with averages over $3.20 a gallon. Conversely, Panama City and Pensacola were the cheapest areas for gas, it averaged around $2.85 a gallon.