Flood insurance in Florida: What it covers, how much it costs and why timing matters

As the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, insurance experts are urging Florida homeowners and renters not to wait until a storm is approaching to purchase flood insurance, warning that most policies come with waiting periods and cannot be bought at the last minute.

The warning comes even after Florida experienced a relatively quiet 2025 hurricane season. According to Mark Friedlander, Florida spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, the lack of major storms last year did not lead to significant changes in flood insurance rates, but timing remains critical for anyone seeking coverage.

"There are no policies available at the last minute," Friedlander said. "In fact, there are moratoriums that are in place on all insurance coverage when storm warnings are issued."

Friedlander said homeowners and renters ideally should have secured flood insurance before June 1, the official start of hurricane season, because most policies carry a 30-day waiting period before coverage takes effect.

The warning is especially relevant in South Florida, where flooding remains a persistent threat even outside of hurricanes.

In May, Broward County public works crews cleared debris from storm drains in Oakland Park's North Andrews neighborhood, much of which lies within a designated special flood hazard area.

Flood damage can happen quickly, Friedlander said, even during routine rain events.

"Just one inch of flood water can cause $25,000 of damage in your home," he said. "So you can imagine if you had a foot of flood water in your home how much damage that is and you would be on the hook to pay that out of pocket if you don't have flood insurance. So it's really important."

The risks are not theoretical. In April 2023, heavy rainfall flooded neighborhoods across parts of Broward County, damaging homes and vehicles.

Flood insurance is separate from homeowners coverage

Friedlander said many property owners mistakenly believe their standard homeowners insurance policy covers flooding. In reality, flood insurance must be purchased separately from both homeowners and hurricane windstorm policies.

Policies are available through the National Flood Insurance Program, which is backed by the federal government, as well as through private insurers.

According to Friedlander, the average flood insurance premium in Florida is about $894 per year.

National Flood Insurance Program policies cover up to $250,000 in damage to a single-family home. Homeowners with higher-value properties may need additional protection.

"If you have a more expensive home, meaning it's going to cost more for replacement after a natural catastrophe, you want to look at the private market because you want to make sure you have adequate financial protection far beyond what the national flood insurance policy offers," Friedlander said.

Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation currently lists 57 private flood insurance providers operating in the state.

Some South Florida residents remain skeptical

Despite the risks, some residents remain unconvinced that flood insurance is worth the cost.

Retired Oakland Park resident James Wertz said purchasing additional insurance is not high on his priority list.

"You know, I don't want to buy any kind of insurance," Wertz said. "My brother paid 30 years on insurance on his house that flooded and they cancelled it. Why should that happen to me?"

Wertz said he has no plans to move from the neighborhood, but after hearing Friedlander's advice, he acknowledged he may need to take another look at flood coverage before the next storm threatens South Florida.