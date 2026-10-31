Fugitive in deadly 2024 Florida crash that killed his own mother arrested, FHP says

Florida Highway Patrol says a man who killed three people – including his own mother – in a deadly Osceola County crash has been arrested more than two years later.

On Friday, FHP announced the arrest of 48-year-old Jean S. Dorisca by the department's Criminal Alien Apprehension Team (CAAT). Dorisca is a Haitian national and lawful permanent resident of the United States, FHP noted.

The department said Dorisca evaded arrest after the crash on July 16, 2024. According to FHP, the crash happened along State Road 60 near the county line shared by Polk and Osceola counties, where Dorisca allegedly tried to pass a semi-truck in a designated no-passing zone. At that time, FHP said he crashed into oncoming traffic, causing the three deaths.

Jean S. Dorisca Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said CAAT troopers found Dorisca at a residence in Boca Raton on Thursday, Oct. 28. The next day, he was taken into custody without incident as part of a targeted enforcement operation.

"For more than two years, this fugitive evaded accountability for a crash that claimed the lives of three innocent motorists. Thanks to the relentless work of our Criminal Alien Apprehension Team, Jean Dorisca has been taken into custody and will now face the criminal charges associated with this tragic crash," said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner in a statement. "This arrest reflects FHP's unwavering commitment to protecting Florida's communities by locating and apprehending dangerous fugitives who threaten public safety and attempt to evade justice."

FHP said Dorisca was booked into the Palm Beach County detention center on the outstanding felony warrant from Osceola County. He awaits extradition to Osceola County and is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

If convicted, FHP said he could face up to 45 years in prison and have his legal status as a permanent resident revoked.