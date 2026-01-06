DeSantis eyes state criminal case against Nicolás Maduro after U.S. federal charges

Nicolás Maduro's legal issues in the U.S. appear to be escalating, as the Florida attorney general's office is now indicating that charges may soon be filed.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Maduro should face justice in Florida. Initially, he responded to a tweet that questioned whether Maduro would be convicted in a federal court in New York.

DeSanti tweeted, "I bet those odds will be different if/when Maduro faces state charges in Miami."

"He would empty his prisons and send them to America, across the border. And we'd end up with some of these people in Florida, Tren de Aragua gang members," he said.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 5: Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) XNY/Star Max

When we reached out to the Governor's office for more information, we got a two-word response, "Stay Tuned!"

Adelys Ferro is a co-founder of the Venezuelan American Causus.

"If he has committed any crimes that will trigger being prosecuted Here in Florida, so be it," Ferro said.

She's hoping this is not a political move by the governor to gain favor with Venezuelan American voters. She said there are many more who should face American Justice.

"They just detain one head of a monster that have many different heads, and all of the other heads of that monster are still in power back in Venezuela," she said.

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Aug. 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara / AP

Former state and federal prosecutor David Weinstein looks at what charges Maduro could face.

"It seems to me that what he's talking about is a crime called capital trafficking in cocaine," Weinstein said.

Weinstein said a conviction on capital trafficking could lead to execution. But it would be a difficult case.

"Part of that statute includes punishment by death if you import and distribute more than 300 kilograms of cocaine, and if you had a reasonable knowledge that death could result from it," he explained.

Weinstein said other options could include more standard drug trafficking, money laundering and gang related charges.