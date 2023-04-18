Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida Education Board eyes controversial proposal on sexual orientation instruction

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - The State Board of Education on Wednesday will weigh a proposal that would largely prohibit instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, except in situations such as when the instruction is part of health lessons.

The proposed rule comes after the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis last year approved a controversial law that prohibited instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law also called for such instruction in higher grades to be "age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate" in accordance with state standards.

The proposed rule would say that educators could "not intentionally provide classroom instruction to students in grades 4 through 12 on sexual orientation or gender identity unless such instruction is either expressly required by state academic standards ... or is part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student's parent has the option to have his or her student not attend."

Meanwhile, bills (HB 1069 and SB 1320) moving through the Legislature seek to expand on the 2022 law by broadening the prohibition on sexual orientation and gender identity to pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The State Board of Education will meet at the Capitol.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 8:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.